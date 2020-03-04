Bridgnorth school focuses on extracurricular programme

Staff at Bridgnorth Endowed School have been working on organising extracurricular sport, music, theatre and social sessions based on an extensive public school model.

With the establishment also owning the onsite Halo Leisure Centre, as part of the programme students are given the opportunity to use the gym and swimming pool for free daily.

Vikki Dober, school spokeswoman, said: "Bridgnorth Endowed is quite unique in owning the leisure centre and it means that students and teachers can use the gym and its facilities after school. It's really great to see them working side-by-side and it obviously encourages a healthy lifestyle among pupils.

"One of the key things for our after school programme that the headteacher is keen to push, is why people pay for education and go to public schools – one of the reasons is they have an extensive after-school programme.

"That's what we've been developing and working on. Ours currently runs until 5pm and we want to try and extend this further."

Students from all year groups have been meeting to perform on a range of instruments in preparation for the upcoming summer concert.

Mrs Dober added: "Musicians get together weekly and practice for various events throughout the year including our Christmas and summer concerts."

She added: "As we have the leisure centre, sport is a big focus at Bridgnorth Endowed.

"We have fantastic sports people at the school who in their own time, represent the country, the county or generally get to a very high level.

"We have a great girls football team, as well as hockey and a number of other sports."

Students are also preparing for its upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast, taking place on March 26, 27 and 28.

Having auditioned for the parts, the cast have been rehearsing weekly ahead of the show which is open to the public to attend.

Tickets for the production can be bought from the school reception, the leisure centre or online at bridgnorthendowed.co.uk/school-show