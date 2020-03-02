Doctors of future at Shropshire college

Concord College in Acton Burnell held its third Medical Futures Conference on Saturday.

About 200 students, some from the school and the rest from further afield, came to find out about careers in medicine.

The aim of the event was to give students the opportunity of talking informally with doctors and finding out the rewards and pressures of working in the NHS.

Representatives from universities advised on the courses available and there were workshops and lectures throughout the day. The day ended with a stage show ‘The Human Guinea Pig’ by Tom Warrender of Medical Mavericks.

Concord’s head of science and organiser, Barry Brown said: “The majority of students who have attended are aspiring to be doctors or dentists, some are not sure about a career in medicine.

“There’s been lectures on how to apply to medicine to find out the challenges. They’ve been learning about the courses on offer.

“There’s been doctors of different specialities so people can ask questions about what their jobs are like.”