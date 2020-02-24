More than £500,000 worth of scholarships awarded to Harper Adams students

A total of 143 students have received funding to the tune of £525,000 through a variety of forms, including to help with university fees, accompany paid work placements, funding to attend conferences and support for final year projects.

Students, their sponsors, trustees and staff, celebrated at the annual scholarship presentation. Students were congratulated by a sponsor representative during the formal presentation before enjoying time networking with their supporters and other attendees at the event.

The university has increased its scholarship payout through partnered businesses by 16.2 per cent compared to the last academic year.

Doris Taylor, head of development said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to award a total of 174 scholarships to 143 students, all of whom have worked hard for their respective scholarships. We are so very grateful to all of our donors whose support is invaluable in helping our students at the start of their career.

“The total financial assistance the scholars will receive for this academic year will be to the value of £525,000, an increase of 16.2 per cent over the previous year.”

A number of new scholarships were awarded for the first time this year.

The first SPAL Automotive Scholarship was given out at this year’s presentation to Emily Jones, an automotive engineering student.

Matthew Morris, SPAL Automotive UK managing director, said: “This scholarship is a great opportunity to raise the profile of SPAL thermal management systems within the agricultural sector and to connect with and inspire young engineers to help solve the environmental challenges of the future.”

Advertising

Cranswick also awarded its first scholarships at the event. The company's chief operating officer said: “As a business, we strongly believe in investing in the future of young, talented individuals.

“We have a great history working with Harper Adams University and have numerous alumni working within the business from this long-standing relationship. We hope to move this positive relationship forward, educating students and graduates on the career opportunities the agri-food industry has to offer.”

The first NWF Agriculture Scholarship was awarded to student Sophie Mills. George Franks, NWF Agriculture sales director said: “As the farming industry continues to shift and as NWF Agriculture shifts with it, we understand the importance of bringing in young talent.

“Over the past few years, we have created new opportunities; from university sandwich year placements, graduate recruitment days, to our first NWF Academy intake of 10 students. As we move forward, NWF Agriculture is committed to developing young talent through our future academics, placements and external development companies.”

Advertising

UPL awarded its first two scholarships.

Harper Adams alumnus Mallory Partridge, the agricultural research & development station lead for UPL said: “The Evesham site has had a long standing and very successful relationship with Harper Adams University.

“We’re looking to expand our capacity for supporting the business in the UK and beyond.

“The calibre of students makes Harper Adams the ideal choice for offering scholarships. Given that we are expanding, there will be opportunities for full-time employment of graduates going forwards. Students looking to expand their agronomy knowledge will gain hands-on experience of dealing with pests, weeds and diseases. They will be assessing new chemistry and new techniques.”