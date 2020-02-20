Telford pupils in national Big Bang competition final

The 13- and 14-year-olds from Thomas Telford School were selected to compete at the UK finals of The Big Bang competition for young scientists and engineers after their exciting projects caught the eye of judges.

The girls' team, made up of Olivia Siddall, Lucy Robinson and Kareena Kumari, carried out a series of tests to find out which sun creams were the most effective.

The boys' team, made up of Ethan Precey, Regan Hampson and William West, sought to find the best material for cleaning up oil spills.

They will now present their work to visitors of the Big Bang Fair, which runs at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham from March 11 to 14.

Ethan Precey and Regan Hampson, both 13, of the boys' team

The judges will spend two days looking at their work, before announcing the winners on March 12.

Winning categories include GSK UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.

Hilary Leevers, chief executive of Engineering UK, said the teams from Thomas Telford School really impressed the judges with their projects.

Advertising

"It is a huge achievement to progress to this stage of the competition and they should be incredibly proud to take up their place and compete at The Big Bang Fair in March 2020," she said.

Now in its 12th year, the Big Bang Fair provides opportunities for visitors, their teachers and parents to try a wide range of activities and discuss career opportunities with industry experts.

Last year's Big Bang Fair attracted 80,000 visitors.