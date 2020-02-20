Bright hopes for Telford science class

The college’s applied science class of 2020 have already received a number of offers from universities when their courses are complete this summer, and have been talking about their career hopes.

Madison Williams, from Doseley, is hoping to study paleontology at either Leicester or Birmingham, with a view to becoming a research scientist, archaeologist, researcher or science journalist.

She said: “I’ve loved my time at Telford College, and am grateful to the tutors who have spent time to help me find the best route into the career of my dreams, and receive four university offers."

Former Much Wenlock William Brookes School student Olivia Perks, from Madeley, has received five university offers to study biomedical science, and wants to work in the field of cancer research.

She initially came to college at the age of 15 to complete her GCSEs, and is now hoping to progress to Edge Hill University in Lancashire after receiving double distinction grades in her first year at 7th Form.

A career in animal science is the dream for Rebecca Lowe from Donnington, a former Telford Priory School student.

Inspire

She is planning to progress to Aberystwyth University when her Telford College studies are complete to study zoology, with a view to becoming an animal research scientist.

Advertising

She said: “I’d also like a career in a university as a researcher or lecturer to inspire people, and one day maybe set up my own zoo where I will inspire visitors and teach them how to look after animals, and about conservation.”

Lauren Boden from Madeley is also hoping to work with animals. The former Madeley Academy student will study zoology at Nottingham Trent University, where she has already received an unconditional offer.

“I want to help with conservation of endangered animals and their habitats,” she said. “I also want to work with zoos to protect animals’ rights and ensure the best care.”

She said the applied science level three course at Telford College – which is equivalent to three A levels - had helped her to progress to a good university. “It’s a lot more practical than A levels, and that suits me better.”

Advertising

A career overseas is hopefully on the agenda for Alizah Asif from Arleston, who is due to study pharmacy at Keele this autumn.

The former Ercall Wood Academy student wants to get into oncology and pharmaceuticals, and said: “Once I’m a qualified, I want to work in Dubai or Canada.

“I’ve learned a lot about science on my course. The lessons have been informative and interesting. The tutors are helpful and give us the support and time to prepare for practical assessments.”