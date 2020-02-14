MP praises outdoor centres amid uncertainty over The Towers' future

Robin Millar, who represents Aberconwy, said the Wolverhampton Council-run Towers Outdoor Education Centre allowed youngsters to make memories which will "last a lifetime".

It comes after a recommendation was put forward to council chiefs to close the site permanently – and then auction it off after costs of £600,000 to fix it were highlighted.

A further £1.1 million would be needed in refurbishment costs to help modernise the building, which has been used for 59 years.

Robin Millar MP

Mr Millar said: "Outward bound activities in Aberconwy are very important to the hundreds of thousands of visitors we welcome here each year.

"We have a long standing relationship with the residents of Wolverhampton, about 1,500 of whom visit The Towers in Betws-y-Coed.

"It isn't just the great natural beauty of Snowdonia and Betws-y-Coed they enjoy - they take away lessons about life and themselves that last a lifetime. Such things are priceless."

It comes after headteachers and people who had used the facility had come out to show their support for their facility – as well as sharing their memories of it.

A final decision will be made by members of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet on February 19.