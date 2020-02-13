Whitchurch school celebrates highest average score in Shropshire following league tables

Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch has celebrated leading the way in Shropshire's recently released league table for highest progress average score per pupil.

A school's Progress 8 score is usually between -1 and +1. A score of +1 means that pupils in that school achieve one grade higher in each qualification than other similar pupils nationally. A score of -1 means they achieve one grade lower.

The average Progress 8 score of all secondary schools nationally is 0.

Sir John Talbot's School has achieved its highest score in the past three years of 0.57 which places them at the number one spot in Shropshire and in the top 14 per cent of schools across England for achieving above the average.

David O’Toole, Sir John Talbot's School headteacher, said: "I am so proud of all of the students and staff for the effort and hard work; this couldn’t have been achieved without the full support of parents working so closely with the school.

"We have an exceptional team here at Sir John Talbot’s School and provide the perfect balance between a pursuit of academic excellence alongside personalised pastoral care. I believe this is so important as every student is entitled to a first class education."

The school joined the Marches Academy Trust in 2014.