Telford students see science in action at microscopy masterclass

The group from Telford College’s Seventh form were invited to tour the laboratories at the Rosalind Franklin Building, which is part of the University of Wolverhampton.

It has three huge 90-seater teaching laboratories where students work alongside research staff on projects which contribute toward new scientific discoveries in their field.

The facilities in Wolverhampton also provide an opportunity for the wider community to engage in science, offering colleges and employers the chance to explore science and develop practical skills.

The students were given expert tuition and hands-on experience of sample and slide preparation from university’s academic staff and demonstrators.

Some of them also took a guided tour of the post graduate labs, meeting PhD researchers involved in cutting-edge biological science research.

Telford College biology students at the Rosalind Franklin Building

Biology tutor Beth Gibson said: “This was a brilliant opportunity to experience a university lab session, and support our students’ aspirations to study STEM at degree level.

“It is part of our policy to ensure that we take learning outside the classroom as often as we possibly can.

“The group collected lots of useful evidence for their practical assessment portfolios, developing their skills using sophisticated scientific equipment.

“It also gave them the opportunity to explore the campus, and get a feel for university life.”

She added: “This is part of our ongoing commitment to preparing students for their academic progression.”

Students will also be taking part in a DNA workshop later in the year.

Aleksandra Mikolajczyk, one of the biology students, said: “It was really exciting to visit the academic research labs and understand how what we learn in our lessons can be built upon with cutting-edge research in the university.”