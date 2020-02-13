Telford pupils in 10-hour musical marathon to raise funds for school's music department

The Haberdashers' Abraham Darby School show band, a 60-piece group, will be playing to raise money for the Madeley school's music department on Sunday.

The music department hope to buy a variety of brass, woodwind and percussion instruments as some of the current ones the pupils are using are more than 20 years old.

Rachel Morton, head of music at the school, said: “Our aim is to reach £5,000. We’re hoping that every band member will raise at least £50 in sponsorship, and if they manage this we will be very pleased.

"Many of the show band musicians rehearse on average eight hours a week but on separate days, so this will be a completely different challenge to them.

"I think there will be some very tired lips and fingers by the end of the day.”

A varied programme of music will be performed continually and members of the public are welcome to head along for free to listen to the bands showcase their talent in the Hawke Auditorium. Members of the Supporters of Music at Abraham Darby Academy will be providing refreshments.