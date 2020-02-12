Menu

Shrewsbury teachers strike over pay and working conditions

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Education

Teachers at Shrewsbury Colleges Group walked out this morning in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group

The strike action is part of the ongoing national dispute that the National Education Union (NEU) is pursuing with the Secretary of State for Education.

Members are concerned about pay, working conditions and the security of employment specifically in the sixth form sector.

James Staniforth, principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: "The vast majority of lessons are continuing as normal as the staff involved in the strike are only a small minority.

"All college facilities are open as normal including catering and student learning centres.

“We have communicated this to students, parents and staff well in advance of the affected days and members of our senior leadership team have been made available for any queries."

A number of strikes were held at sixth form colleges across the country.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

