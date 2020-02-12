Shrewsbury teachers strike over pay and working conditions

The strike action is part of the ongoing national dispute that the National Education Union (NEU) is pursuing with the Secretary of State for Education.

Members are concerned about pay, working conditions and the security of employment specifically in the sixth form sector.

James Staniforth, principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: "The vast majority of lessons are continuing as normal as the staff involved in the strike are only a small minority.

"All college facilities are open as normal including catering and student learning centres.

“We have communicated this to students, parents and staff well in advance of the affected days and members of our senior leadership team have been made available for any queries."

A number of strikes were held at sixth form colleges across the country.