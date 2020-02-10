Ofsted to return to Shrewsbury college after inspection criticism

Shrewsbury Colleges Group had filed a formal complaint over an Ofsted inspection that concluded its safeguarding was "ineffective".

Now it has emerged that Ofsted has agreed to return and complete the original inspection, the results of which have not been published.

James Staniforth, principal of the college, said they were delighted at the decision and are now looking forward to the watchdog's return.

He said: "Ofsted inspected the college in November and their draft report criticised our safeguarding provision.

“We submitted a formal complaint because we considered the inspection team involved had run out of time and weren’t able to review the available evidence.

“Ofsted have subsequently deemed the inspection to be incomplete and will be returning to complete the inspection. Ofsted are yet to confirm when they will be returning to the college.

“We are delighted that Ofsted will now have another opportunity to review the wide range of evidence we have regarding safeguarding.

“We are a safe place to study and we are confident that the evidence available will demonstrate the effectiveness of our safeguarding practices.

“We look forward to Ofsted returning to the college and we await their judgement."

The original report concluded that "students do not feel safe" – something fiercely contested by the college.

It has now emerged that the Government's Education and Skills Funding Agency asked the college to commission a review of safeguarding practices following the inspection.

The college says that the review was conducted by an independent specialist approved by the agency.

The organisation says its findings concluded that Shrewsbury Colleges Group campuses are safe places to learn, work and to visit.

In a statement Shrewsbury Colleges Group said: "There is a strong culture of safeguarding evident which is underpinned by established policies and procedures. There is substantial evidence to support this statement as detailed in the report.

"Every effort has been made to ensure safe sites and safe students and staff.

"The auditor’s overall summary was ‘that having visited and worked at many colleges across the country, Shrewsbury Colleges Group is one of the safest’."