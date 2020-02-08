Primary school near Shrewsbury set to join academy trust

It is hoped that Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School, in Bayston Hill, will join from April 1.

Sarah Finch, chief executive officer of the trust,said: "The trustees have worked with the governors and headteacher of Oakmeadow School to ensure that everyone is confident about the collaboration going forward.

"Driven by our shared vision of achievement through caring, our schools work together, helping to develop a strong multi academy trust.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the trust to grow in strength with a school that has so many wonderful attributes, and through the trust, Oakmeadow School will continue to grow and shine."

The next step of the proposals is for parents, carers, staff, pupils and other members of the school community to have their say.

Carla Whelan, headteacher at Oakmeadow, added: "This is an exciting prospect for the whole school community. Being part of the Marches Academy Trust will give the pupils and staff at Oakmeadow School many more learning experiences and memorable moments that will stay with our children for the rest of their lives and inspire them to become life-long learners.

"We can share our knowledge to provide excellent learning opportunities and experiences for our pupils, while continuing our strong working relationship with our parents and carers."

There will be an open meeting at the school on Monday at 6.15pm.

Anyone with questions should contact Ms Finch directly via email on ceo@mmat.co.uk