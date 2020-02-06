Shropshire NHS Careers Live event for young people in education

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) will combine forces to host the event.

It is from 4pm to 7pm at the Shropshire Conference Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on February 12.

NHS Careers Live is an opportunity for SaTH to present the wide range of jobs and career opportunities in the NHS that stretch far beyond nursing and medicine, including jobs in catering, pathology, business administration, estates, libraries, finance and IT to name a few.

The event also gives Shrewsbury Colleges Group the opportunity to highlight the many course packages on offer across its three campuses to equip individuals with the qualifications and skills necessary to pursue these career paths.

Staff from SaTH and SCG will be on hand to discuss routes into the many job roles, including work experience and apprenticeships.

There will be information stands, hands-on activities, and talks every 30 minutes.

The event will also provide guidance on apprenticeships, how to apply for the relevant courses at SCG and for posts with SaTH.

To book a place at the NHS Careers Live Event visit www.jobs.sath.nhs.uk/nhs-careers-live-2020 by next Tuesday.