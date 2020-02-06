School outfitters aids Shropshire children's charity

School Shop Direct said it would be supporting The Movement Centre in Gobowen which provides life-changing therapies for children with cerebral palsy and other movement-related conditions.

The charity, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, was told last year it had lost its £50,000-a-year NHS funding.

The funding had covered the cost of 20 of the centre’s 74 patients.

School Shop directors Martin and Claire Berry said they were delighted to be able to help.

Mr Berry said: “We are aware that the charity had lost its NHS funding and we wanted to offer our support.

“We felt that by forming a partnership and supporting the charity on an ongoing basis we could help make an impact.”

The charity’s chief executive Victoria Handbury-Madin said: “2019 was a challenging year for our charity, so it is great to be working in partnership with School Shop Direct.

“By supporting our fundraising efforts they will help to us continue our vital work so that children with movement disabilities can reach their full potential.”

The charity provides specialist therapy known as Targeted Training, which allows children to gain control of their heads, so they can interact with their family.

Mrs Handbury-Madin said it also enabled them to sit unaided, so they could play with their friends.

“For some children it can enable them to walk,” she added.

“All of these news skills mean that the children can be far more independent.”