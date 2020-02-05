Mud, mud, glorious mud for Telford nursery kids on sponsored walk

Around 50 youngsters from Captain Webb Primary School's nursery donned wellies and high-vis as they enjoyed trudging and splashing through the dirt at Dawley Pools.

And they've been swamped with sponsorship money, raising more than £800 for a new teepee and treehouse in the forest school.

Headteacher Sarah Passey said: "The children did really well. Lots of parents came as well which was really good. We're hoping to get the work done by Easter."

It comes as more good news after the school recently earned an upgraded Ofsted rating, going from requires improvement to good.

The school achieved a better score in leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, outcomes for pupils and overall effectiveness. Inspectors returned to the school in December after previously visiting in July 2017.

After the latest visit, inspectors said the Captain Webb Primary is a good school that is still improving because of strong leadership, that team spirit is strong, and staff are growing as leaders thanks to good quality training.

Mrs Passey added: "We're very pleased. It's taken a lot of hard work."