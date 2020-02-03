Shrewsbury pupils mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Five years on, children gathered at the tree once again to remember the millions of victims of the atrocity.

Now more than three metres tall, the tree is measured every year as part of an annual ceremony.

Assistant principal Ffion Carr said: "Five years ago we planted a tree to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in conjunction with the multi-faith community and Shropshire Council.

"Over the past few years we have commemorated the day by having a service around the tree, and the council has planted other trees across the county.

"We have members of lots of different faiths who come along and the children share work they have done on remembering the Holocaust.

Assistant principal Ffion Carr with pupils Georgia Fallows 10, Elle Smith 10, Tom Searle 10, and Benjamin Carr, 11, with a flame made from hand prints to symbolise standing together

"This year the theme was 'stand together' and the children have looked specifically at people who helped Jewish people throughout the Second World War.

"We have told the children these were people who showed courage at a time when it was easier not to help."

This year the children created a flame from coloured hand prints, to represent standing together.

Ceremonies were also held at Onny and Lydbury North Primary Schools to plant new trees to mark the day.

Mrs Carr said: "We have been involved from the beginning which has been really lovely.

"The children have found it really interesting to find out about the atrocities in the past and how we can prevent it from happening again."