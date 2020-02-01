Church Stretton School pupils share knowledge at 'tech-away' cafe

The teenagers, who all attend Church Stretton School, were tasked with planning a community project and decided to focus on technology.

They organised a three-hour pop-up help session at the town's Mayfair Centre, where members of the public were invited to go along to get a helping hand on things like using the internet, phones, tablets and smart watches.

Richard Morely, manager of South Shropshire Youth Forum, said: "The cafe session went well considering we had a couple of weeks from concept to the running the event itself.

"The challenge was for pupils to come up with a community project, and then organise and run it.

"We had four people turn up and had queries from retrieving email attachments to setting up the internet for someone who has never used a computer in their life – quite a challenge.

"But the pupils were very helpful and informative. It was good to see good dialogue between the generations and the people who came to us seemed very appreciative."

The Mayfair Centre runs IT drop-in sessions on Mondays at 9.30am and Wednesdays at 9am.