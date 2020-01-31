Telford youngsters in netball tournament on top of Wrekin for Sport Relief

Around 50 children from Newdale, Homer Lake, Randlay and Old Park primary schools will stride to the summit of the Shropshire beauty spot and then battle it out for the Wrekin Challenge Cup.

They will also be skipping and playing rugby on breaks between games to keep themselves warm.

Telford & Wrekin Council will also be sending caterers to provide hot, Sport Relief-themed lunches to the players.

Mixed teams will be made up of boys and girls aged between seven and 11, and Newdale head teacher Rachel Cook says the children are already excited.

"We like to get involved with Sport Relief, especially when it's something like this which is fun for the kids," she said.

"This is about working together and enjoying it together with children from other schools.

"We do events as a school on our own but it's going to be nice for the children to mix with all the schools.

"We'll be doing assembly back at the school to make sure they all know why it's so important and where the money goes.

"We've got lots going on back at the school as well, there's penalty shoot-outs, 1km runs... It should be good.

"Hopefully some of the Shropshire Star readers will see us on their walks up the Wrekin and will donate a few pennies."