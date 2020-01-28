Ceremony and exhibition marks Holocaust Memorial Day in Telford

The day marked 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau and 25 years since the genocide in Bosnia.

People gathered at Addenbrooke House in Telford yesterday to mark the occasion.

The memorial day had the theme ‘stand together’ and attendees were encouraged to recognise that there are still members of the community affected.

Guest speakers included a representative from the Ishami Foundation, students from Telford Priory School and Dr Eve Clevenger, the descendant of a holocaust survivor.

Borough mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds opened the commemoration welcoming guests with a short speech.

There was a candle lighting and a minute’s silence after the guest speakers and Councillor Rae Evans brought the event to a close.

People were than invited to look at an exhibition.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for communities and inclusivity, accompanied by the Ishami Foundation speaker, visited Ercall Wood Academy in the afternoon to address pupils about the importance of tolerance, understanding and community.

Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman Russell Griffin said: “The event was suitably moving and well attended with 65 people there.

“In the exhibition there was also a combination of newspaper articles and various information about past atrocities, including the Second World War.”