Telford pupils praised for prize-winning homeless shelter

Hadley Learning Community team Aleksandra Hyjek, Lauren Pritchard, Julia Wojciechowska and Beth Tsang, all 15, won the Industrial Cadets Award for Silver level 2019 for their ‘Seek A Shelter’ temporary cover.

The Industrial Cadets is a national industry-led accreditation designed to enhance workplace experiences for young people. It is run by the Engineering Development Trust (EDT), a nationwide charity offering young people active learning experiences in in science, technology, engineering and mathematics(STEM) related careers.

Natalie Stewart, of Hadley Learning Community, said: "Our students have worked tirelessly on their STEM project, Seek A Shelter after coming to see me with an idea they had to help others. They wanted to change people’s perceptions about homelessness, providing a temporary shelter, care packages and an education package to help develop skills in STEM, personal and employability.

"They all completed two work experience placements that were STEM based and supported their project and they collaborated with Nu2U a pop up shop located in Telford that supports people in need. Their hard work and dedication paid off when they were nominated and then won the Silver Industrial Cadets of the year. We could not be more proud of the girls and all they have achieved."

The Industrial Cadets is a national industry-led accreditation designed to enhance workplace experiences for young people. It is run by the Engineering Development Trust (EDT), a nationwide charity offering young people active learning experiences in STEM related careers.

Held in London the awards celebrated the excellence and achievements of young talent and were an opportunity to recognise exceptional partnerships with employers, educators and sponsors, and give thanks for their ongoing support.

The trust's chief executive Julie Feest said the panel of judges were blown away by the efforts of all the candidates.

"There is still a long way to go when it comes to inspiring young people to consider a career in STEM, but this year’s awards ceremony proves that we have certainly started to make waves in this area,” she said.