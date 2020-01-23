Schoolchildren warned to beware at new pedestrian crossing in Newport

The town's council is working with Telford & Wrekin Council to work out a longer term solution, but in the meantime Councillor Peter Scott has written to headteachers asking them to speak with their children about the new crossing in Station Road.

Despite the pedestrian right-of-way, Councillor Scott warned that something dreadful could happen if drivers do not stop in time.

He wrote: "You will be aware that there is now a new crossing on Station Road that links all of the schools in the south of the town.

"We expect it to be a lot safer but we cannot legislate for all drivers so I am asking you to advise your students to wait at the crossing for traffic to stop before walking across. Pedestrians do now have the right of way but some traffic does come into town at a fast rate sometimes.

"We are working with the borough council to find ways to slow them down but in the meantime we all need to take as much care as possible. This might seem like a simplistic request but I have already seen some children step on to the crossing without looking.

"I would be very grateful if you could give all students and indeed parents an update as to how to use the crossing safely."

The busy road was set to be closed for two weeks while the new pedestrian crossing was installed, and diversions were in place for motorists while the work was carried out.

There were reports of people ignoring the road closed signs, which meant drivers had to go along the A518, the A41, Stafford Road and back down the High Street to get around the closure.