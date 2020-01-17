Energy CEO returns to Bridgnorth school to charge celebrations

Former Oldbury Wells pupil Iain Pitt, who launched and grew Oil & Gas Council and Energy Council, went back to where it all began to present awards to students whose achievements stood out.

Year 11 and 13 students were invited with their families to attend the ceremony to celebrate their success.

Mr Pitt, who was given the honour of ringing the bell to close business at the New York Stock Exchange last year, also presented a speech to the pupils.

He said: "I was head boy of Oldbury Wells in 2000. It was a great place to learn and I made friends for life.

"People in my role tend to have gone to Eton or Oxford or Cambridge. So for me to get where I have is because of the great education I received."

Amba Jackson and Emily Scowen with their certificates from Oldbury Wells School

The year 11 winners were; Gracie Davis. who won the tutor prize, Elizabeth Lewis, Oliver Andreae and Dominic Dewhurst, who had the best GCSE results, Freya Turner, Mihaela Negrea, Finley Bridgwater and Abigael Russell, who won best GCSE progress. Oliver also won the headteacher's prize.

Alex Henfrey scooped a hat-trick of prizes, including the Aiden Brookes Science Award, best A-Level results with Emily Scowen and Louise Sherry and best A-Level progress with Amba Jackson.

Other Year 13 winners were Georgia Smith, who won the tutor prize, and Danniella Briggs-Thomas, who won the governer's prize.

Judy Mandon, chair of governors, made a welcome speech, and head of sixth form April Bishell, head of year 11 Terry Cowburn and Sarah Godden, headteacher, all spoke, reflecting on a year to be proud of.