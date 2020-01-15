Powys council programme delivers new schools

The council has successfully delivered the projects under its 21st Century School Programme, which has seen one high school and seven primary schools being built and another primary school refurbished.

Almost £56 million has been invested by the council and the Welsh Government as part of the programme’s first wave of investment.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for education and property, said: "Providing high quality teaching and learning environments is one of the aims of our Vision 2025.

“This has been a significant investment from both the council and the Welsh Government, which has provided 21st century facilities that will help our learners and teaching staff thrive.

“Our investment plans won’t stop there. Work has resumed on the new Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School build and we will continue with our plans for replacement buildings for Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, Ysgol Cedewain and Brynllywarch and other exciting developments.”

The first school to open under the programme was Newtown’s Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, which opened its doors back in January 2016 at a of £8m.

Review

Following an area review of the Gwernyfed catchment schools, which saw 10 primaries become five, the council has built five primary schools in Llyswen, Talgarth, Clyro, Hay on Wye and Llangors as part of a £24m investment programme.

The council has also built a replacement school for Ysgol Gynradd Carno and refurbished Ysgol Glantwymyn thanks to a £2.8m investment.

£500,000 worth of funding was provided for the replacement school at Ysgol Gynradd Carno by the Carno Recreation Association, donated by the Carno Windfarm Trust.

Ysgol Carno and Ysgol Glantwymyn together with Ysgol Llanbrynmair are the council’s first model of school federation.

The federation was highly praised by Estyn inspectors in 2019 after all three schools received excellent or good classifications in the five key areas reviewed by inspectors.

The latest project to be delivered is the £21m Brecon High School, which opened its doors to pupils for the first time in December 2019.