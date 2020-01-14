Shropshire parents urged to apply for children's school places as deadline looms

Applications have been open since October, for children born between September 1, 2015, and August 31, 2016, to apply for a primary school place.

With the January 15 deadline looming, Carol Sneddon, schools admissions manager for Shropshire Council has urged parents to apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

She said: "I don't think there has been much of a change in recent years in terms of admissions.

"There may have been a slight increase in the amount of applications, but it all depends on the birth rates which go up and down.

"What I would say is apply straight away, the deadline is not too far away and applications after that date may miss out on a preferred choice."

The local authority is encouraging parents to apply online, and selecting their preferred choice for their child.

Applications considered after that date may be offered a different school that is not their first choice, or would have to go through a long process in an attempt to get a place in their preferred school.

Mrs Sneddon added: "Basically if they apply after that date, then they will be considered last on the list, so all the places could be full and they could miss out.

"That then could pose a logistical problem for parents, the next closest school could be quite far away and they would have problems getting their child there.

"That is why it is so important to get the application in early, to stand the best chance of getting a place."

For more information, and to apply online go to shropshire.gov.uk/school-admissions