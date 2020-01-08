Best-selling author to launch new novel at Telford College

Emma Cooper will premiere the paperback version of her new romantic page-turner, The First Time I Saw You, at the college’s Orange Tree restaurant, at 2pm.

The mother-of four studied art and design at Telford College before taking a job as a teaching assistant at Wrockwardine Wood junior school while trying to secure her first big publishing deal.

Her breakthrough novel, The Songs of Us, has since been published in seven different languages, and sold all over the world.

Telford College’s current English and media students have been working with Emma to help create the launch event, which will include a book signing, and question-and-answer session.

The new book artwork

Explaining why she chose the college for the launch, Emma, 42, said: “When I visited last year to speak to A-level English students, I was bowled over by the warmth and enthusiasm from both the young people and staff at the college.

“As an ex-student, I wanted to share the experience of an official book launch and hopefully inspire students who may not have considered choosing the publishing world as a career path.

“When we think of publishing as a career, we tend to think of writers, but there are so many different aspects to this as a career choice.

Competition

“I wanted to showcase the public relations and marketing/media side of things, and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity for the Telford College students to experience that.”

In the run-up to the event, the college is holding a short story competition and the winner will be announced at the book launch.

It is being judged by Emma, her agent Amanda Preston and one of her editors Katie Sunley.

Emma will also be reading an extract from The First Time I Saw You – a story which spans Derry, Washington DC and Wales, as well as including references to Shropshire.

A trailer is also being designed by Telford College’s media students to promote the book, while catering students will be providing refreshments at the launch.

Emma said: “I’m so looking forward to it. I was one of those students who didn’t really know what career I wanted. I think if I’d have had an opportunity like this, then I may have found my way earlier rather than at the grand old age of 40.

“It doesn’t matter what background you come from, if you believe in yourself and you want to be a writer, you can do it."

Tomorrow's event is by invitation only.

More information about Emma and the book is available at emmacooperauthor.wordpress.com