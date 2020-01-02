Telford students spend time behind bars on visit to former Shrewsbury prison

The 7th formers, who are all studying A Levels in either criminology or sociology at Telford College’s Haybridge campus, spent time at the former Dana prison in Shrewsbury.

Criminology tutor Mel Rooney explained: “As part of their studies, our criminology students have to consider strategies for reducing crime.

“They have been debating whether prison is seen as punishment or rehabilitation – and how prisons in Britain differ from those around the world.

Telford College 7th formers outside Shrewsbury Prison

“We took them inside the old Shrewsbury prison for a tour of the site, looking at cells, listening to stories and getting a feel for prison life.

“Then we went to the top floor and they were locked in the cells as part of an escape room activity.

“The students found the experience humbling, and many were surprised at the sparse conditions experienced in the prison. We will now be incorporating this experience into our lessons going forwards.”

The tour also included a question and answer session, when students were able to quiz officials about the history of the site, learn about punishments carried out inside the walls, and hear stories about some of the Dana’s most notorious inmates.

As part of the tour, the students saw the old women’s wing, education and visitors area, and the execution room.