Councillors to discuss merger of two schools

The council has consulted on plans to amalgamate Ladywell Green Infants School and Hafren County Primary School in order to establish a new primary school on the site.

If it goes ahead the new, English Medium School, will open in September 2021.

On Tuesday), Powys County Council will discuss the outcome of consultation over the proposals.

A report to councillors says that having one amalgamated school would strengthen the education provision and would be in a better position to deliver the new, all Wales curriculum.

It would also help children with special needs by being able to work with vulnerable children for longer periods of time.

During the consultation, concerns have been raised about redundancies because of the merger.

The report says that the staffing structure for the new school would be determined by the temporary governing body, which would be required to operate within the budget allocated.