Telford friends ready for new life and career in armed forces

Luke Latham and Frank Johnson, both 18, are about to join the Royal Navy and British Army respectively.

Both former students of Charlton School in Wellington, the pair struck up a friendship during their studies at Telford College, and supported each other to achieve their ambitions during the level two public uniformed services course.

Luke, from Shawbirch, has been accepted into the navy as a steward in the catering department, while Frank, from Wellington, is off to join the army, where he hopes to join the Rifles Regiment as an infantry soldier.

Despite not getting the grades he needed to progress on to the course, Luke eventually qualified after a year of level one sport at the college.

"My advice to people is not to panic if you don't get the grades you thought you were going to get. Go down to college and speak to the experts who will explain your options and get you on the best course," he said.

"My public uniformed services course gave me a wider view of the services industry, from the armed forces to the public services.

"We had visitors from each of the services to discuss their lives and careers. This was especially useful because it helps you decide which pathway to follow."

Luke and Frank became good friends when they went away together on a National Citizen Service residential trip.

Frank said: "I didn't know Luke at school, but when we both found ourselves on the level two course and went away with NCS we got to know each other well.

"We're good mates and it's great we're both heading off to start our own careers. We'll keep in touch and meet up when we're on leave at the same time.

Archie Walkerdine, public uniformed services lecturer at Telford College, said: "Frank and Luke showed determination and resilience throughout the course, particularly when met with the challenges of the application process of the Army and the Royal Navy.

"They worked hard in their physical training sessions, and this has evidently paid off.

"This is a great outcome for both students, and an example of having a clear plan and putting the required amount of work in to achieve their goals. We wish them the very best of luck."

By James Wynn