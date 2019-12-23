Shropshire pupils meeting national average in Key Stage 2 SATs results

The annual figures for Key Stage 2 SATs – for pupils aged seven to 11 years old – show that 65 per cent are meeting the expected standard, in both Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire.

The results, published by the Department of Education, cover 3,071 pupils in the Shropshire Council area, and 2,289 in the Telford & Wrekin Council area.

Both areas recorded 65 per cent of pupils reaching the expected standard. The same as the national level.

The tests include a mathematics paper focused on arithmetic, followed by two focused on reasoning.

Pupils are also tested on English grammar, punctuation and spelling in a paper using a question and answer format.

Pupils take the national curriculum assessments in Year 6, at the end of Key Stage 2.

Excellent

Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, offered the authority's congratulations on the set of results.

Advertising

He said: “We would like to thank all the pupils, teachers, governors, staff and parents who have worked so hard to achieve what are on the whole an excellent set of results.”

In Telford & Wrekin there were a host of primary schools who all had more than 80 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard.

They included High Ercall Primary School which was top with 88 per cent.

Others in the 80s were: St Peter's Church of England Controlled Primary School in Newport, Muxton Primary School, Lightmoor Village Primary, Newdale Primary School and Nursery, Old Park Primary School, Lawley Primary School, Redhill Primary Academy, and St Peter and St Paul Catholic Primary School in Newport.

In Shropshire Chirbury CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School and Selattyn CofE Primary School both recorded 100 per cent rates for the expected standard, although they only have eight and seven pupils respectively.

Others recording above 80 per cent were Stottesdon CofE Primary School, Criftins CofE Primary School, Norbury Primary School and Nursery, Albrighton Primary School & Nursery, Longnor CofE Primary School, Meole Brace Church of England Primary and Nursery, Whittington CofE (VA) Primary School, Christ Church CofE Primary School, Shifnal Primary School, Barrow 1618 CofE Free School, Cleobury Mortimer Primary School, St Laurence CofE Primary School, St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Longden CofE Primary School, Broseley CE Primary School, Claverley CofE Primary School, Coleham Primary School, Whixall CofE Primary School, Alveley Primary School, Brockton CofE Primary School, St George's Junior School, and Woore Primary and Nursery School.