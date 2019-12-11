Shropshire schools to shut to make way for polling

Five schools will be shut for the day in Telford, one in Shropshire and three in Powys.

Woodfield Infants School, in Woodfield Road, Shrewsbury, will be shut for the day, as will Golwg y Cwm in Ystradgynlais, Priory Church in Wales School in Brecon and Carreghofa CP School in Llanymynech.

A total of nine schools will be used as polling stations in Telford, with five closing entirely.

Holy Trinity Academy, Old Park Primary School, Aqueduct Primary School, are among the schools that will be used as polling stations in Telford.

It comes after debate over whether schools should have to cancel nativity plays and carol concerts for the sake of the election.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson wrote to local authorities in early November asking them to avoid causing issues for schools.

But returning officers said many polling stations had already been booked, and that there were few alternatives.

There are a few more creative polling stations within the region.

Cardoc Golf Club near Brecon and Hay-on-Wye Bowling Club will both act as polling stations.

And in Telford, voters will be able to have their say in the historic surroundings of the Ironbridge Tollhouse. Those wishing to cast their ballot will likely have to walk over the world famous Iron Bridge.