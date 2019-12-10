College's Duke of Edinburgh ambassadors named

Elise Veitch and Patrick Hey attended training events in Shrewsbury to bring them up to speed on what is required of their new role before heading back to the college to begin helping other students on the road to gaining their DofE Awards.

Jenna Underhill, housemistress and teacher of business and economics at Ellesmere College, said the awards were an integral part of the college co-curricular programme.

She said: “The Duke of Edinburgh Awards have played an important role in the lives of many of our students over the years

“Ellesmere College prides itself on delivering a co-curricular programme which is designed to expand the life experiences of our students through a variety of activities - including taking part in the DofE Award scheme - which is as relevant and popular today as it has ever been.

"As a centre for the awards we can nominate up to two ambassadors who will help and guide their fellow Ellesmere College students through the programme and we have nominated Elise and Patrick.

“It’s an excellent initiative for Patrick and Elise to be involved in. The help they provide will prove invaluable to other award participants and they will also be advancing their own award goals by ticking off scheme requirements like volunteering, developing management and leadership skills, content creation and event planning.”