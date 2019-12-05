Telford students rub shoulders with Wolves stars

Telford College students visited the club's Compton Park training complex, where they got to chat to players including captain Conor Coady, Portuguese midfield star Joao Moutinho, and Adama Traore.

The college has been running sports performance and excellence courses in conjunction with the club since 2016, giving students unprecedented access to Wolves players, and club facilities.

Tyla-Jo How-Richards, who plays for Shifnal Town Ladies, said: “We got to ask any question we wanted. The players were chatting normally with us - it was a great opportunity.

“We asked about their diets, and Conor Coady said they can pretty much eat whatever they want, because they do so much cardio exercise and need the energy to burn off.

“Pedro Neto told us he plays FIFA on the morning of a match to help him focus on the game. It was actually really interesting; I loved being so close to the players, instead of being behind a barrier.”

Another of the students, Kenny Mansell, added: “I’m not a Wolves supporter but I found meeting the players an inspiration. Conor Coady was very funny, and it was cool to meet Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore too.

“This Telford College course is better than any other sports courses I know about. We get the best experiences, which is helping my confidence and ambition.”

Ash Bowler, learner manager of sports and public uniformed services at the college, added: “Students had exclusive access to Premier League footballers to discuss the key elements of being an elite performer, and gained an insight into what it takes to be a professional athlete – all key parts of their study programme.

“The players were excellent with the students, and are testament to the great work the Wolves Foundation put in to creating opportunities like this one.

“I would encourage anyone interested in a career in football to consider both our level two and three Btec Wolves courses here at Telford College.”

Jonny Warburton, senior education officer at Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation, said: “The courses run are designed to shape and evolve individuals so they’re ready for successful careers in sports coaching.

“Students get to visit Wolves training facilities, analyse matches with professional guidance, meet players and get coaching from the team at the foundation.”

For more details about all of Telford College’s sport courses, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/courses/full-time/sports