Newly-refurbished playground for Newport youngsters

Peter Taunton was in attendance at Church Aston Infant School to mark the opening of its newly-refurbished playground along with the mayor Councillor Peter Scott.

A new layer of artificial turf has been laid and new climbing frames and play equipment has been installed.

More than £5,000 has been spent on the project.

Jenny Griffiths, headteacher, said it was a collaborative effort between affiliates of the school and the community.

"This project has only been possible with the support of our staff, parents, governors, the local community and the Friends of the School group," she said.

"The children have been involved in the project from the very beginning. From choosing the AstroTurf to helping prepare for the work to start, they have watched the project unfold and have been looking forward to trying out their new equipment."

Pleased

Mrs Griffiths added the recently appointed members of the school council were also commended in their positions by the mayor during the event.

Advertising

She said: "We are very grateful to the mayor, Peter Scott and the town crier, Peter Taunton, for joining us this morning to officially open our new playground.

"In addition thank you to them for presenting our newly-elected school council with their certificates.

"We are all very pleased to be able to reopen our new playground area.

"Our children will now have greater opportunity to develop their physical skills, a new space to explore creatively and with imagination, and most importantly have lots of fun with their friends."

The infant school, based on The Dale, is currently welcoming prospective reception students for September 2020.