New guide ranks Shropshire college in the UK’s top 20

Acton Burnell-based Concord College, in Shropshire, has been listed as a top 20 Independent Secondary School in the Sunday Times Schools Guide 2020.

The survey also lists Concord as the top school in the West Midlands.

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “It is a huge accolade to reach the Sunday Times Parent Power top 20 schools for the first time. This is a tribute to the determination of our students, the skill of our staff and the trust of our parents.

“It is also appropriate that we have reached this milestone in our 70th anniversary year.”

The comprehensive survey includes independent and state schools with Concord ranked 17 in the top 375 independent schools in Britain.

The college say the rankings are based on performance at A-level and GCSE during summer.

The number of A*, A and B grades gained is expressed as a percentage of the total number of A-level entries overall, which is double weighted.

The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. That is single weighted.

Schools are ranked on their combined performance in these examinations.

The college caters for girls and boys between the ages of 13 and 19.

It is set in an 80-acre campus, in the heart of the countryside.