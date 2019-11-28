Shrewsbury college launches first cycle team

Concord College students Ronnie Tse, 18, and Benjamin Yeo, 17, and Jennifer Lam, 16, will initially be competing in Shropshire and Chester at a regional level. Ronnie, an U23s challenge category winner in the Hong Kong national hill climb last year, says the team already has its sights set on competitions further afield.

“The idea of starting a competitive cycling team came about earlier in the term when principal Neil Hawkins and the sports department were incredibly supportive of the proposal,” he said. “As a new team we will be flexible on the number of races in which we partake, but hope it will be about 15 to 20.

“It is dependent on the individual as we are all at different levels of experience.

“For example, one rider may aim for 10 races, but another may enter 20 or more.

“I personally would like to win a national championship again this year.

“However, the immediate aim will be to have the school represented locally and enjoy the racing. It would be nice for the three of us to win something, but this isn’t the main goal. As a start-up club and in terms of support, there’s lots to learn in terms of administration and logistics.”

The college already has plans to expand the team with the launch of a recreational division in the New Year.

Ahead of their first season competing, the student-organised team has also been supported by the college in the creation and purchasing of new kit.

Will Harrison, Concord’s sports hall manager, said: “These are three talented students – we’re proud to be able to support them and the set-up of this team.

“They’re committed to their training and it’s great to be involved with their progress. Ronnie is already on our elite sports programme and so we’ve been working closely to provide nutritional, physio and one-to-one training support.”