Shropshire school shortlisted for third national accolade of the year

Adcote School for Girls, at Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, is in the running to be named The Times Education Supplement (Tes) Independent School Awards for Strategic Education Initiative of the Year.

The award recognises exceptional ideas to improve the quality of teaching or learning.

It is the third national award for which the all-girls school has been shortlisted as a finalist this year alone.

The Tes Independent School Awards aim to recognise the most outstanding individuals and institutions that the independent sector has to offer.

The awards dinner and ceremony will take place on February 7 in London.

Earlier this month, Adcote School, which caters for day and boarding pupils aged seven to 18, won the Academic Innovation and Achievement Award in the Prep/Junior School category of the Independent Schools Association annual awards.

The school was also shortlisted as a finalist for the Independent School Parent Magazine’s Independent Schools of the Year Awards in October.

Headmistress Diane Browne said: “Words are beginning to fail me regarding the scale of our success this year.

“We are proud, yes, but more importantly we are elated to know that we are making such a difference to our girls by providing an education initiative that is being celebrated, at a national level, as an example to others of how character education should be delivered.”