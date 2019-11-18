Children’s University expands into Telford

The University of Wolverhampton Children’s University has received a charitable donation from the Wynn Foundation, which supports good causes in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The project encourages learning beyond the classroom via extra-curricular activities and aims to build confidence by enabling children to try new experiences.

Activities that children who participate in Children’s University can gain credits for include various sports, cookery classes, choir, dancing, martial arts and visits to local learning providers such as museums and community groups.

The initiative has been running in the Black Country and Birmingham since 2014 and runs in 42 schools and is now being expanded into Telford and Wrekin.

Children have a passport where they collect credits through their activities and attend a graduation ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

Professor Jackie Dunne, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, which has a campus in Priorslee, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our Children’s University into Telford and are extremely grateful to the Wynn Foundation for supporting this initiative.

“This programme is our way of empowering, inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of our youngest learners because we share their enthusiasm for learning about the world.

"As the University of Opportunity we want to contribute to the dreams of young learners and enable them to make informed decisions about their future.”

Jenny Wynn, trustee of the Wynn Foundation, which aims to reduce inequalities and enable people to access opportunities, said: “We were particularly impressed by what the Children’s University aims to do in terms of addressing inequality and raising aspirations. From an early age it raises aspirations so children who have never had anyone from their family go to university it starts to make that achievable and improves their life chances.

“We would like to wish the very best of luck to all the young people that participate in Children’s University in Telford.”

For more information about the Children’s University, visit childrensuniversity.co.uk