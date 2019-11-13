Furry little friends join Market Drayton school

Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton has an established 'social farm' area and organises projects which the pupils love taking an active role in. It forms part of the pupils' education and helps them to understand how food is produced and where it comes from.

Recently the school adopted four live chickens, since named Mrs Nugget, Snowy, Rocky and Woody, who make their home in the allotment.

And now a donation from the Co-op Academy in Bebington, Merseyside, has enabled the school to take new furry friends in the shape of four guinea pigs.

Yet to be named, the guinea pigs will be looked after and cared for by the pupils.

Since joining the Marches Academy Trust in September 2019, the school has been expanding its allotment programme steadily.

Zillah Cope, the school's headteacher, said: "This is an exciting new addition for the pupils to work with and enhances our teaching provision with learning outdoors. All subjects can be incorporated into the allotment learning which helps us work with every child by offering a varied way of teaching.

"The guinea pigs offer a touch sensory element as they can be handled and offer a chance for children to take some time to relax."

The school will post updates on their garden area and chickens on their Facebook page @LonglandsCommunityPrimarySchool and on Twitter at @LonglandsEco.