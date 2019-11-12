Shropshire’s British Ironwork Centre launches free school trip scheme

The centre near Oswestry said that while it hosted a huge number of schools this year, it wanted to revolutionise school trips throughout Shropshire and beyond for the coming new year.

Chairman Clive Knowles, said: “It’s completely unheard of for any private enterprise to offer such a service, whilst additionally enabling the school to tailor their visit, its content and theme.

"For 2020, we are releasing a completely new menu of activities that the schools organisers can pick and choose from. This enables the school leader to personalise their day, to suit their interest or curriculum needs.”

He said that the revised range of interests, activities and subjects on offer would surprise the county’s schools, ensuring it related directly to the curriculum and or the school’s learning objectives.

“Many venues certainly nationally don’t embrace schools with such warmth, certainly not with so much community spirit. We see these children as our future."