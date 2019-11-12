Donation just the ticket for Telford pupils

Southall School in Dawley, Telford, has hailed the arrival of the new minibus as great news for its students.

The school has two minibuses but neither was accessible for pupils using wheelchairs.

The new vehicle is accessible for wheelchairs, allowing students to go on trips and sporting activities with their peers.

Previously the school had to hire additional minibuses, at an extra cost, or would have to leave some pupils behind. The new bus means that none of the pupils will be disadvantaged.

A large amount of the cost of the new bus has been paid for by the Lord’s Taverners charity.

The organisation is the UK’s leading youth cricket and disability sports charity, founded in 1950 at the Tavern pub at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

It supports some of the most marginalised and at-risk young people in the UK. The charity works to enhance lives through sport and recreation, giving young people a sporting chance.

The bus was also funded by the school, through money raised by the students, parents and carers through various events.

A spokesman for the school said: “It will make a huge difference to us.”

Southall School is a special school that caters for children from 11 to 16 years old.

It currently has around 160 pupils.