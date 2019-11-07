Delight as Newport school is once again top of the class

Newport Girls' High School in Newport was visited by three inspectors and a Senior Inspector in the middle of October and the report was published this week.

Inspectors initially visited the Wellington Road school to investigate the quality of the curriculum as the school runs a two year KS3 programme rather than the usual three years and they wanted to ensure that all pupils had access to a broad and balanced curriculum.

However, inspectors said they were impressed by the school's safeguarding records, pupils’ behaviour, leadership and management, as well as the wellbeing of staff and students.

Michael Scott, Newport Girls' High School headteacher, said he was delighted with the report.

“Having not been inspected for a number of years, Ofsted were right to visit the school and we were pleased to show them what life at NGHS is really like," he said.

"The report refers to the recently published new national framework for inspection and is full of praise for the work we are doing to achieve great results, but also to widen participation in activities outside of lessons and to develop staff whilst also ensuring their positive wellbeing.

"The report comes two weeks after NGHS was again placed at the top in the region for school performance and I would like to thank everyone in our school community for their support in demonstrating what an outstanding school NGHS is.”

In a letter to the headteacher, inspector Jane Spilsbury said: "Pupils at Newport Girls’ High School Academy experience a rich, rewarding and successful education.

"They love to learn, and grasp every opportunity to develop their talents and interests in lessons and beyond. It is clear that, at this school, pupils’ academic and personal achievements are equally valued. As a result, they achieve exceptionally well at GCSE and A level and are happy, safe and fulfilled.

"Pupils study the full range of national curriculum subjects up to the end of Year 8. Leaders explained that, given the high ability of their pupils, and their excellent work ethic, it is appropriate to cover the whole of the key stage 3 curriculum in two years. Leaders demonstrated clearly that by the end of Year 8, subjects had been studied both broadly and in depth, preparing pupils exceptionally well for the next steps in their education."