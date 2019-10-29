Shrewsbury pupils do their bit to go green

Crowmoor Primary School and it's Eco Committee were very pleased to be chosen by the British Iron Work Centre to be the first custodians of "Gerald" the recycling Giraffe.

Schools across the county were asked to bid for the right to host Gerald and fill him with plastic bottle tops, in order to encourage children to recycle and reuse.

The reuse part of the project will see the selected schools produce art work from the bottle tops collected.

Headteacher, Alan Parkhurst, said: "Our children are very keen to ensure that they have a diverse and healthy environment to grow up in.

"The school's Eco Committee does daily collections of recyclable materials and polices the adults throughout the school, to ensure they are as serious and keen about the recycling. As a silver award Eco School we are committed to supporting our children in their desire to be green."