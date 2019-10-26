Mixed A-level results for Shropshire

The new data shows that 13.5 per cent of pupils who sat their A-levels in Telford and Wrekin this year received three A* to A grades – more than 12.3 per cent in 2017-18.

The percentage of those who achieved AAB or better also increased from 21 per cent to 22.6 per cent this year.

Meanwhile, the average point score – which represents the average result across all students' qualifications – across all schools in the area rose from 33.1 to 34.6, equivalent to a higher C grade.

But in Shropshire 7.5 per cent of pupils who sat the exams received three A* to A grades – down from 8.4 per cent in 2017-18.

The percentage of those who achieved AAB or better also decreased from 13.8 per cent to 12 per cent.

The average point score for all schools in the area dropped from 32.3 to 31.5, equivalent to a C grade.

In Telford male pupils performed better than their female counterparts overall, with an average point score of 35.1 compared to 34.3.

And 16.9 per cent of boys achieved the highest marks, compared to 10.6 per cent of girls.

In Shropshire it was the reverse with female pupils performing better, with an average point score of 31.9 compared to 31.

However, 8 per cent of boys achieved the highest marks, compared to 7.1 per cent of girls.

Across England, 12.3 per cent of pupils achieved the top grades of A*-A – down from 12.5 per cent last year – and 20.3 per cent received at least AAB.

The average point score increased slightly since last year from 33.1 to 33.8 – both in the higher C grade.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This year’s statistics show a small increase in the average points score and a small decrease in the percentage of students awarded A*-A.

“This may be linked to changes in the number of students taking A-level subjects which mean that the overall prior attainment of the cohort is a little different from the previous year.

“It may also be linked to the choice of A-level subjects with an increase in the number of entries to sciences which evidence suggests are graded more severely than other subjects.

“This could partly explain why there has been a slight decrease in the percentage of A*-A grades awarded.”

Julian Gravatt, Association of College’s deputy chief executive, also said that, while the average point score achieved by students has increased, the number of 18 year olds taking A-levels fell by 5.7 per cent because “more of the population are choosing alternative routes”.

“It is good that achievement is rising and that Ofqual has maintained standards at the higher grades but the subject choices available to students have reduced because of annual real term funding cuts."