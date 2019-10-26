Advertising
Delight as primary school near Oswestry awarded £85,000 grant
A school near Oswestry has received an £85,000 grant to transform learning on the Shropshire/Powys border.
Morda Church of England Primary School is one of seven schools to be awarded money from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation's teacher development fund.
It will allow staff to explore arts-based approaches to learning in the primary sector.
Helen Chapman, deputy head teacher and project leader, said: "This is such an exciting venture. We will be working with two of the best drama-in-education practitioners in the world, Luke Abbott and Tim Taylor.
"I have already been trained in this method of teaching and I have delighted with the level of engagement and excitement about working in this way. The children love being in role and the learning is so much more powerful for them."
