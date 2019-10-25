Inspectors call for school improvement

St Giles CofE Primary School in Shrewsbury has dropped from an Ofsted rating of ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’ following an inspection earlier this month.

Inspectors said they felt that while teachers were trained well, the national curriculum isn’t followed and pupils are given the same work regardless of ability.

The school has vowed to make immediate improvements.

Niall Gallagher, lead inspector, said: “This is a distinctly Christian school.

“The walls in the main hall are adorned with bright posters declaring that the school promotes respect, kindness and forgiveness. Staff promote this too.

“Leaders have high expectations of how pupils should behave. Pupils understand the school’s values and demonstrate them in abundance. They greet each other with smiles and talk kindly to one another.

“Pupils like learning and they respond positively to their teachers. However, they are not always excited about their lessons.

“This is because teachers do not always consider what pupils need to know, or what help they need when planning work.

“Reading is not prioritised in the early years foundation stage. Children are given books to take home, but they are too difficult for them to read. This stops children from enjoying reading as much as they could, and they lack confidence

“Leaders and teachers are not ambitious enough in what they expect from pupils. Typically, two year groups are taught together. In most subjects, all pupils do the same work, with the same expectations, regardless of their ability or age.

“Insufficient time is given to subjects, including modern foreign languages, history and geography in key stages one and two.

“Pupils are not taught the full range of topics included in the national curriculum.

“This is leading to significant gaps in knowledge and skills by the time pupils reach the end of key stage two.

“Pupils are not as prepared for key stage three as they should be. Leaders should ensure that enough time is allocated to all subjects to allow the national curriculum to be taught in full.”

Caroline Gardner, headteacher, said: “We are really pleased that Ofsted recognised our focus on social and emotional wellbeing for our pupils and the positive impact this has.

“Our priorities in recent years have been linked to improving outcomes for all pupils in reading, writing and maths and all statutory data at the end of 2018-19 was in line with or above national and local outcomes.

“Whilst we are disappointed with the outcome of the inspection, we were already aware of the improvements needed to meet the increased expectations of the new Inspection Framework which was introduced in September.

“School improvement plans were already in place last year and actions started to address some of these issues.

“As a school community, we understand the need to make changes and look forward to the opportunities this will bring for us all – staff, governors, parents and children.”

Karen Bradshaw, director of children’s services with Shropshire Council, added: “Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education.

“We’re pleased that the headteacher, staff and governors have already begun work to address the priorities for improvements in the Ofsted report and we will continue to support the school to ensure that pupils have consistently good opportunities to learn and to fulfil their potential.”