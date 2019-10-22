Shropshire youngsters and teachers complete army assault course for school funds

The Royal Irish Regiment, which is based at Tern Hill, set up a tough assault course at Buntingsdale Primary School on Friday and children from nursery through to Year 6 gave it a go.

The event was organised by the school's PTA and pupils raised money for the school's funds by scaling nets, traversing balance beams and pushing over huge tractor tyres.

Vicki Brimley, who teaches nursery and reception pupils, said: "It's the PTA that have organised it to raise money for the school.

"It was very full-on but really good fun.

"Nursery right through to Year 6 went through it. It was amazing, they loved it.

"They were cheering each other on and encouraging each other.

"There was a little bit of competitiveness but it was good fun. A couple of the staff did it too.

"I did, I found it exhausting. We helped the little ones – it was a challenging course, a lot for our four-year-olds.

"Our head Clare Elkes did it too, she was shattered."