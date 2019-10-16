Market Drayton school welcomes feathery friends

The Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton has been developing its allotment throughout the year, with staff and pupils pitching in to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Now they have added animals to the mix, purchasing four chickens for the children to look after.

Following a vote the chickens have been named Mrs Nugget, Snowy, Rocky and Woody.

Each day the pupils collect the eggs which join the vegetables, fruit and other produce the allotment area yields.

Summer Almond and Masie Kelly, both eight, with Woody the chicken

The pupils then sell them in exchange for donations so they can enhance the offering and buy food for the chickens and more seeds to grow.

Headteacher Zillah Cope said: "This is an exciting project for the pupils to work on and enhances our teaching provision with learning outdoors. All subjects can be incorporated into the allotment learning which helps us work with every child by offering a varied way of teaching.

"I look forward to watching the children and garden area flourish over the coming months."

The school posts updates on their garden area, and their new residents, on Twitter at @LonglandsEco and on Facebook at facebook.com/LonglandsCommunityPrimarySchool/