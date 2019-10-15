Shrewsbury students heading to Africa to help build schools

The four A-Level students attended a talk by the National Citizenship Service and heard about a range of volunteering roles.

They were inspired by talks from those who had been on a similar trip to Africa last year and decided to join a volunteer group of eight people to go on their own charity mission to Ghana to help build schools.

The college made contact with two stationery companies who have also supplied boxes of all kinds of materials for the students to take to supplement their trip.

Twins Cayla and Jade Roberts, 17, from Shrewsbury are preparing to fly out.

“We found out about the opportunity through the NCS and were inspired by what we heard," Cayla said.

"I wanted to see some different culture and seeing all the things we have over here that they don’t have in Ghana made me want to do something to help.”

Fellow student Michael Jones, 17, from Shrewsbury, added: “The college helped us to make contact with some stationery suppliers and we asked them if they could help. We have been overwhelmed with their response and how generous they have been with their donations.”

Through a wave of fundraising activities including selling kit for Shrewsbury Town Football Club, cake sales and bucket collections, they have raised the money to take themselves to Ghana for 10 days on October 25.

They have even contacted British Airways who have gifted them luggage allowance to allow them to take the generous donations from Chrisbeon, which has showrooms in Telford and Shrewsbury and Complete Business Solutions, based in Hereford.

During the tip, the students will build cement bricks by hand, build classrooms and teach children English and maths.

Craig Hughes, managing partner at Chrisbeon, which supplies quality office furniture and stationery, catering items, promotional gifts and designs and plan office interiors, added: “We are fellow patrons of the Chamber of Commerce along with the college and were happy to help this project when we were approached. We do like to give back, especially when we can help with local causes.

“Although the students are taking these much needed supplies to Africa, we are only too glad to help support their trip to make a difference.”