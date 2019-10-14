Shropshire student up for top music award

Davon Halimm a Sixth Form Extended Project Qualification student at Concord College, is in the running for a Commonwealth International Composition Award

The 16-year-old submitted his own composition called ‘Time’ (Unusual Adventures), which is based on a journey through a forest.

His submission was selected from many entries worldwide by adjudicators Barbara Law, Orphy Robinson and Duncan Chapman.

He said “I did not expect to do so well. I have had no formal training of composing before. It was actually a piece I created for a former teacher’s birthday.”

Now a shortlisted finalist, Davon is due to perform a new composition in London in December in front of a group of professional musicians called The Dionysus Ensemble – one of only two accredited music organisations within the Commonwealth.

The event will also be livestreamed around the world.

Davon is currently undergoing tuition with Concord’s head of music Stavros Kokkinos as well as receiving competition support to help create his next composition.

He added: “I haven’t created my final composition yet - just sketches and ideas, but I think it will be based on climate change.”

The winner of the final will be awarded free tuition from a professional composition teacher for one year, a cash prize and a commission to write a piece for Commonwealth Week or the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in 2020.