Reunion: Appeal for former Market Drayton Grammar School pupils

Organisers Alan Lunt, Tony McPhillips, Elaine Hearsey nee Tibbett and Leony Albrecht-Brown are hoping to scores of past pupils will join in.

"We're holding a reunion this month. We have contact with around 90 people on our private Facebook page, but we know there must but about 200 more out in the community who would benefit from the gathering. We are trying to attract other people who will be about 65 or older who went to the school which closed in the mid 1960s.

"We think there are a lot of people who don't a know about the social media group who may be wondering what happened to some of their school friends.

"We have worked hard this year and we know of 50 people who are coming and we know other people just turn up anyway," Mrs Albrecht-Brown, who now lives in Warwickshire, said.

The group exchange old photographs and memories.

More details about the date and venue for the reunion is available by contacting mdoldgrammarians@gmail.com or or request to join the Facebook group via www.facebook.com/groups/897884850232705/?ref=bookmarks providing your name and years you attended the school.